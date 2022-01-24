AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

AGFMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGFMF stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.