AGNC Investment (AGNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on AGNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

