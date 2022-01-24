AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.18

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 328382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

