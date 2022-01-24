Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $11.61

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $10.90. Agora shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 65,372 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on API shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Agora alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of -0.28.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in API. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Agora during the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agora by 226.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Agora by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 24,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Agora by 24.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 33,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.