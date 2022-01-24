Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119,784.00

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and $119,784.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,220.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,396.27 or 0.06615858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.03 or 0.00298261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.76 or 0.00799990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00065211 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.26 or 0.00398284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.43 or 0.00255185 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.