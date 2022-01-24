Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Tops $43.39 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0866 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $43.39 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00097664 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,531.89 or 1.00073251 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00246571 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.14 or 0.00337326 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00150992 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006284 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 500,970,103 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

