Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares dropped 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $135.76 and last traded at $141.89. Approximately 515,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,792,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.73.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $94.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $3,227,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock valued at $210,854,851. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

