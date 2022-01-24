AIREA (LON:AIEA) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of AIREA plc (LON:AIEA) were up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.50 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.37). Approximately 36,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 23,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.02. The firm has a market cap of £11.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50.

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers, and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

