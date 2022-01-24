AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $323.00

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 323 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 324 ($4.42), with a volume of 464094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339.80 ($4.64).

Several analysts recently weighed in on AJB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($6.07) to GBX 435 ($5.94) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.73) to GBX 400 ($5.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.43) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 415 ($5.66).

Get AJ Bell alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 380.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

In related news, insider Andrew James Bell purchased 263,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 378 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,356,710.03). Also, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.18), for a total value of £39,592.20 ($54,021.29). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 263,131 shares of company stock valued at $99,463,118.

AJ Bell Company Profile (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.