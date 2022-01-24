Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post $898.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $894.51 million to $902.90 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $846.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,557. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average of $112.15. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

