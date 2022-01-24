Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

AKAM stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,508. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,557 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 27.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,629 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after buying an additional 35,585 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

