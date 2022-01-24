Akash Network (AKT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.26 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00004965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $201.71 million and $2.26 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.42 or 0.06620542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,440.08 or 0.99318584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006537 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars.

