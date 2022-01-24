Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AKTS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $97,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,989 shares of company stock worth $359,627 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.28. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.