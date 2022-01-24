Akroma (AKA) Hits Market Cap of $90,381.59

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Akroma has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $90,381.59 and $149.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.76 or 0.06633264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00064985 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

