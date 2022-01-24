Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Down 29.9% This Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $146.09 million and $31.13 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.11 or 0.00257204 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00077972 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00093408 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001936 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002600 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,876,629,169 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

