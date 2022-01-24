Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.94

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 3254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $182.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 405,000 shares of company stock worth $9,679,500. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 53.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 14.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

