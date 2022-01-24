Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $196.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

