Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,706 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,810,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 336,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AQN. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

AQN stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

