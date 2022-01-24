Algorand 1-Day Volume Tops $365.50 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $5.56 billion and approximately $365.50 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00169870 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00029511 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.87 or 0.00355258 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00061528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,971,630,651 coins and its circulating supply is 6,530,473,798 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

