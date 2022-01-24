Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will announce $2.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $3.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $10.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.34.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.63 on Monday, reaching $120.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,492,029. The stock has a market cap of $326.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

