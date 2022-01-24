Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,288,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,078,097 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $190,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.34.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $4.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,492,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.11. The company has a market capitalization of $322.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.