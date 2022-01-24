Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.10. 415,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,492,029. The company has a market cap of $320.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.17 and its 200-day moving average is $158.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.34.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

