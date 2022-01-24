Alliance Fan Token (ALL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $39,022.00

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $409,960.46 and approximately $39,022.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.22 or 0.06545563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,872.55 or 1.00121161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

