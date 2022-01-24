Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 31st. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $415.44 million during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $13.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $15.03.

In other news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 147.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

