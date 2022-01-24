Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 51,044 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,044 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Lumen Technologies worth $17,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,348,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,256,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after acquiring an additional 378,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

