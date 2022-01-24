Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 6,422 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of United Airlines worth $19,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 363,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 35,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

