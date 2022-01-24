Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 8,326 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,428 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of American Airlines Group worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 150.6% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 42,632 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $407,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.30 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

