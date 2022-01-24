Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 87,858 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $17,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.69.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $113,120,172.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $6,824,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,280,801 shares of company stock worth $1,117,601,937. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZI. raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

