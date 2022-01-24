Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 93,671 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 272.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Elastic worth $19,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Elastic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $1,443,685. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $82.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.12 and its 200-day moving average is $147.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.