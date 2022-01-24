Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 128.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Elanco Animal Health worth $18,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,989,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $426,914,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,857,000 after buying an additional 1,636,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,946,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,057,000 after buying an additional 1,210,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

