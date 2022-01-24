Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 33,609 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of News worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in News by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in News by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. News Co. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

