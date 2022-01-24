Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 6,831 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Atmos Energy worth $19,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $104.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.78.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

