Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,518 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 8.79% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July worth $18,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter worth $387,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.