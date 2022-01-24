Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Lincoln National worth $17,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Lincoln National by 17.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Lincoln National by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,552 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $67.84 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

