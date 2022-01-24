Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,069 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Marathon Oil worth $17,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.