Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Toro worth $16,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,698,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,594,000 after acquiring an additional 49,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after acquiring an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,868 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after acquiring an additional 336,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 90.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $93.37 on Monday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $91.43 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

