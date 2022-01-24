Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,623 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of First Solar worth $19,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Solar by 29.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $76.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.24.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

