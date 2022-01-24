Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 105.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,662 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of GameStop worth $16,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,780,000 after buying an additional 500,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

GameStop stock opened at $106.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -51.63 and a beta of -2.13. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

