Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,208 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.49% of Signet Jewelers worth $20,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 87.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.58. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $2,131,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,798. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

