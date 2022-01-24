Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $17.72 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Churchill Downs worth $17,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN opened at $203.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.68 and its 200 day moving average is $221.19. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHDN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.