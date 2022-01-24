Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $17.72 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Churchill Downs worth $17,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.
CHDN opened at $203.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.68 and its 200 day moving average is $221.19. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.16.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.
A number of research firms have commented on CHDN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.
Churchill Downs Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
