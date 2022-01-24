Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $19.25 Million Stock Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,070,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,513 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.85% of NexGen Energy worth $19,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXE. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

