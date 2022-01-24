Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

SCHM opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

