Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $18.08 Million in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 748,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.38% of Atotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the second quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the second quarter valued at about $8,599,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the third quarter valued at about $51,752,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atotech by 28.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 263,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 58,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of ATC stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. Atotech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Atotech’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

