Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,901 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Relx were worth $18,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MWG Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relx during the second quarter valued at about $380,096,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Relx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Relx by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Relx by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 201,079 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Relx by 24.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 375,950 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RELX opened at $30.40 on Monday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42.

RELX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

