Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 15,290 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of CenterPoint Energy worth $19,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.