Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,932 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Snap-on worth $20,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Robbins Farley LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 15.9% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 551.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Snap-on by 5.0% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $205.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $259.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

