Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 21,027 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Discovery worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 99,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 51,483 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Discovery by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 609,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,128,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,600,000 after purchasing an additional 163,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $25.53 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

