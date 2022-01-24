Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 81,231 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.53% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $18,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth about $102,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth about $236,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $97.25 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $109.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

