Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Stake in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 783,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Olaplex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.70.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

