Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $19,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

NYSE:HRL opened at $49.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

